HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Tuesday for the third time this season.

Kinsey is the only three-time winner so far this season – winning in week two, week five, and now week ten.

The Columbus, Ohio, native averaged 23.5 points and 7.5 assists per game in wins over Southern Miss and Old Dominion last week.

Against the Golden Eagles on Thursday, he tallied 24 points and seven assists before scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists against the Monarchs on Saturday. He passed John Taft for third in program history in career points after his performance against ODU.

Kinsey has 12 contests this season of 20 or more points while dishing out at least five assists in eight of those games. He is the only player in country averaging 20 or more points and 6.0 or more assists and is the nation’s leader in made field goals this season (165).

Marshall has a two game road trip coming up.

The Herd faces Texas State on Thursday, then Arkansas State on Saturday.