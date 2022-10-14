HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall running back Khalan Laborn is now top three in the nation, for three different categories.

The Thundering Herd lost their home conference opener Wednesday night to Louisiana, by ten points.

Even though it was a loss, Laborn had an incredible performance, posting another 100+ yards rushing.

He now averages 158 per game, which leads the nation.

Also in that game, he snagged his tenth touchdown on the season. He now has the third most rushing TDs in the country, and he’s also ranking second in the nation in total rushing yards.

“I mean I work extremely hard,” says Laborn. “I mean I wasn’t expecting it, but I did put the work in and I guess it’s showing. But I do feel like I could be better. I feel like there are some areas where I could get better and contribute to the team more. So it wasn’t expected, but I’m ready. Because the season is not over. We still have a whole half of a season.”

That season continues next week, when the Herd travels to face undefeated and nationally ranked James Madison University.

