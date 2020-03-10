Lady Knights Basketball Adopts Family Mindset to Earn First State Tournament Berth Since 2014

ONA, WV. (WOWK-TV)

After starting the season 13-0 the Cabell Midland girls basketball team looked invincible. Then they lost 5 of their next 6 games only to catch fire down the stretch. Now the lady Knights are the #4 Seed in AAA heading into Thursday’s State Tournament and as 113 Sports Zone’s Jake Siegel found out, The family mindset has been the secret behind the team’s success this season.

The Cabell Midland Girls Basketball team is, “Family, we’re all just family, family, family, family.”

This family is without any Seniors on its roster, and still Midland earned the #4 seed in Class AAA, but this squad is not interested in what their doubters have to say.

“We hear you were young, I think that motivates us, even more, when people are telling us we can’t win, people like thought we weren’t supposed to make it this far but now we’re in the state tournament and I think we have a great chance.”

“Nobody really thinks not even the media and stuff that we’re not even going to have a chance in our first game against our first game against university but were just kind of not listening to that and we’re putting practice in every single day and we’re just going to work to make sure we have a state championship.”

The family mindset isn’t just a motto, rather its a belief and the team hopes that all of Knight Nation will make the trip down to Charleston on Thursday for the state tournament, wearing one of these shirts which reads we are family, we are Lady Knights.

“It’s going to be a lot louder there are going to be student sections there on each end you know it’s almost like that Duke-Carolina game, student sections on each end.”

What makes this team a family?

“We all come together, we are just a great team in general.”

“We always rely on one another and we always look out for one another and we push each other every day and we’re not going to let anyone mess with our team because we are so well put together.”

“We can tell each other anything and like nobody will judge you or anything just were so close and we are really a family.”

“We go bowling, we will go out to eat sometimes together, we’ll have little get-togethers.”

“Nobody cares who shoots the ball, sometimes they are too unselfish, you know sometimes we want them to shoot a little more, they don’t but it’s on and off the floor you know when we went to South Carolina the things we did as a team, as a family and the girls have bought in and that’s a big thing for us.”

With the Lady Knights, in Ona, Jake Siegel 13 Sports Working for You.

And a reminder the Lady Knights open the State Tournament facing number 5 seed university, Tip time is set for 11:15 at the Charleston Convention Center, Its the first appearance for Cabell midland at state since 2014.