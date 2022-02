RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – Sectional play began this week for the girls; (13-9) Ravenswood hosted (1-13) Clay County.

Red Devils’ Libby Hall came out strong early in the second half; she scored a jumper and a three to push their lead to 20.

Ravenswood kept it rolling all game to win it by 30, the final 54-24.

Check out highlights above!

The Red Devils face Roane County next, on Friday.