Lights-out shooting from Longhorn guards downs Mountaineers in Austin

An offensive explosion from guards Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey were too much for West Virginia to best as the Mountaineers fell to the Texas Longhorns in Austin, 67-57.

Ramey and Jones scored more than half of the Longhorns’ points, combining to make more three-pointers than their opponents while shooting at a 59 percent clip.

After a dry spell to start from both teams, the upcoming impact of both Ramey and Jones quickly became apparent. Ramey started the scoring for Texas with their first 5 points, and a minute and a half later, Jones would follow that up with 11 straight points on a 13-0 run for the Longhorns to put them up by double digits.

In total, the duo made 5 of Texas’s 6 first-half three-pointers and combined for 27 of Baylor’s 34 points in the half.

The Mountaineer offense took some time to get off the ground, but the half turned out to be one of their best in Big 12 play in terms of shooting. Led by Sean McNeil’s perfect three-point shooting, the Mountaineers shot 48 percent from the field and attacked the rim, scoring more than half their points in the paint.

While they were able to put some points on the board from the field, their struggles at the free throw line would come early as they made just 42.9 percent of their free throws in the first half.

In total, the Mountaineers missed 11 free throws at a make rate of 47.6 percent.

The second half went similarly to the first for Texas, with Ramey and Jones reprising their red-hot shooting performances from the first half. The duo combined for 43 points, with 22 of those belonging to Jones (a career high) and 21 to Ramey. In total, they would make 8 of their team’s 9 three-pointers as the Longhorns shot 40.9 percent from deep.

To contrast that with West Virginia’s offensive strategy, 38 of West Virginia’s points came from the paint, while they would make just three baskets from deep.

The final minutes saw the Longhorns possess the ball and run the clock out, at one point grabbing three consecutive offensive rebounds for a two minute-long possession.

West Virginia made just two of their last six attempts in the final 3:30 as they were unable to mount a comeback.

With the loss, the Mountaineers fall to 19-9 on the season with a 7-9 mark in conference play, putting them even with the Longhorns in the league standings. They head back to Morgantown for a Saturday showdown with Oklahoma.