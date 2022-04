HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – A miserable night for softball with temperatures in the low 40s and rain. It didn’t faze Lincoln County.

The Panthers bats were on fire Monday night in Hamlin, scoring 14-consecutive runs to defeat Sherman 14-2 in five innings.

Lincoln County improves to 13-2 on the season. They’ll next face Spring Valley on the road Tuesday.

Sherman falls to 11-5. The Tide will take on Oak Hill Tuesday in Seth.