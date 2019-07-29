Little League World Series 2018 begins

Little League World Series

by: Jayne Ann Bugda and Robin Deehan

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The eyes of the world turn to Lycoming County for the next week and a half — as the Little League World Series returns for its 72nd year in South Williamsport.

            Some of the best young baseball players from around the globe have converged in Central Pennsylvania for the competition — and so has Robin Deehan, who sets the stage from Lamade Stadium.

 . The 2018 Little League World Series is officially underway in South Williamsport featuring 16 of the best teams from around the world.

Of course, it all starts with the parade of nations in the opening ceremonies. Hall of fame Shortstop Ozzie the wizard smith on hand to throw out the first pitch and get these kids motivated for a great ten days of competition

“It’s all about discipline, respect. All of those things that are important that make you a good citizen. For all of these kids here, this is a great opportunity to give you the great exposure you need for a great start to hopefully a wonderful career. Come out here, enjoy themselves, compete to the best of your ability, work hard, listen to your mom and dad and your coaches.” said Ozzie Smith, Baseball Hall of Famer

