9 Ohio State overcomes mistakes, hangs on to beat Tulsa 41-20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It wasn’t pretty but No. 9 Ohio State held on to beat Tulsa 41-20 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The defense gave up more than 400 yards passing and struggled against a below-average Tulsa offense while TreVeyon Henderson shattered Archie Griffin’s single-game rushing record by a freshman with 270 yards.

The 21-point difference is certainly misleading after Tulsa pulled within seven points early in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes gained some separation after a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson followed by a pick six from Cam Martinez.

The Buckeyes played without starting defensive end Zach Harrison and center Harry Miller and lost left guard Thayer Munford who left with a lower leg injury in the first quarter.

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive. Tulsa drives 81 yards on 16 plays taking up more than six minutes but the Buckeyes hold the Golden Hurricane to a field goal. Tulsa leads 3-0 with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford goes down with an injury and is helped to the sideline where medical staff are tending to him.

Matt Jones comes in at left guard for the injured Munford. Ohio State’s drive stalls and the Buckeyes settle for a 43-yard field goal from Noah Ruggles. Buckeyes tied 3-3 with Tulsa after the first quarter.

Tulsa has another long drive converting multiple 3rd downs but settles for another field goal. Buckeyes trail Tulsa 6-3 with 10:48 left in the second quarter.

Ohio State finally puts together a complete drive. Buckeyes take the ball 64 yards in six plays capped off by a five-yard touchdown by true freshman TreVeyon Henderson. Buckeyes lead Tulsa 10-6 with 8:44 left in the second quarter.

Ohio State forces Tulsa to punt for the first time with just under seven minutes left in the first half. Cam Martinez and Denzel Burke had nice pass breakups while senior cornerback Sevyn Banks made his first appearance this season.

C.J. Stroud is intercepted by Tulsa’s Travon Fuller. Stroud tied to force the throw into double coverage instead of checking down to Henderson for a shorter gain. Tulsa takes over at its own 25-yard line with 4:40 left in the first half.

Ohio State responds by forcing a turnover. True freshman Denzel Burke comes up with an interception to give the Buckeyes the ball back at Tulsa’s 33-yard line with 3:50 left in the half. The interception was overruled after officials reviewed the play and concluded the Tulsa receiver caught the ball first before Burke gained possession.

The defense finally got its turnover just before the half when Ronnie Hickman picked off Brin near midfield as the Golden Hurricane tried to score before the half. Ohio State leads 13-6 at the break.

TreVeyon Henderson breaks loose for a 48-yard touchdown to increase Ohio State’s lead 20-6 early in the third quarter.

Tulsa forces a strip sack and recovers the fumble. Golden Hurricane capitalize and score on 21-yard pass from Brin to Cannon Montgomery. Buckeyes lead 20-13 with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.

But Ohio State comes right back and scores on a 52-yard rushing touchdown from Henderson who just broke Archie Griffin’s single-game rushing record by a freshman with 243 yards and counting.

Tulsa and Ohio State trade touchdowns and the Buckeyes lead 34-20 thanks to a touchdown from Stroud to Garrett Wilson. Buckeyes add to the lead on a pick six by former quarterback turned defensive back Cameron Martinez.