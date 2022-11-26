COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

Second Quarter

McCarthy’s third down pass to Bell was high, forcing a Brad Robbins punt, which was fair caught by Egbuka at the OSU 30.

The Buckeyes marched into Michigan territory when Stroud found Egbuka for 11 yards to the Wolverines 42. Ohio State moved to the UM 34 and faced fourth and two, but a Stroud pass to Stover went off the fingertips of the tight end.

Michigan went three-and-out on its next series, which got behind the chains early when J.T. Tuimoloau brought down Donovan Edwards for a loss on first down. Robbins punted to the OSU 23.

Ohio State picked up a quick first down but bogged down and was forced to punt when on third down UM got pressure on Stroud, whose pass to Xavier Johnson was wide. Jesse Mirco’s punt was nearly downed at the one but rolled into the end zone. A holding penalty on the Buckeyes moved the ball to the UM 30-yard line.

OSU got great pressure on McCarthy on third down, but his pass to Johnson left Cam Brown alone to make the tackle and he missed. Johnson took it 69 yards to the house, tying the game despite the Wolverines having a huge yardage deficit.

The Buckeyes answered with a 24-yard run by Chip Trayanum and a perfect throw to the sideline to Harrison Jr to the Michigan 29. A run by Trayanum took it to the 24, but a false start penalty stagnated the drive. OSU got a 47-yard field goal from Ruggles with 5:36 remaining in the half, covering 41 yards in six plays.

Michigan struck back immediately, getting a 75-yard TD catch from Johnson, who made Cam Martinez look ridiculous with an out fake.

The Buckeyes pushed into Michigan territory when Julian Fleming took a short pass for 15 yards to the Wolverines 42, and then Stroud found a mismatch with Harrison Jr getting single covered and delivered a beautiful deep ball for a touchdown. OSU went 79 yards in four plays.

Michigan had third-and-1 at its own 29 when Tommy Eichenberg stuffed Kalel Mullings before he could get a head of steam, forcing a Wolverines punt that was fair caught by Egbuka at the OSU 20.

The Buckeyes went three and out, choosing a difficult route with which to convert a third and four. Mirco’s punt went 46 yards and was returned five yards to the UM 33 with 1:14 left in the half. A big run by McCarthy was negated by an Ohio State timeout, and consecutive false start penalties pushed the ball back to the Wolverines 31. Third down was short, forcing a Michigan punt with nine seconds left.

HALFTIME STATS

MICHIGAN PASSING: McCarthy 8-14, 204 yards, 2 TD

OHIO STATE PASSING: Stroud 17-26, 191 yards, 2 TD

MICHIGAN RUSHING: Edwards 5-9

OHIO STATE RUSHING: Trayanum 8-64; Williams 8-34

MICHIGAN RECEIVING: C. Johnson 4-160, 2 TD; Bell 2-41

OHIO STATE RECEIVING: Harrison Jr 3-79, TD; Egbuka 5-53, TD

TOTAL YARDS: Michigan 214, 204 passing, 10 rushing; Ohio State 315, 191 passing, 124 rushing

First Quarter

Ohio State got the ball first and picked up four first downs on its opening drive, including a great one-handed sideline catch by Marvin Harrison Jr for 19 yards to the Michigan 25. The drive was capped with a five-yard touchdown strike from CJ Stroud to Emeka Egbuka, covering 81 yards in 12 plays and nearly five plays.

Michigan opened its first possession with an incompletion and a run by Blake Corum, who didn’t have his usual burst early. The Wolverines converted on third down when JJ McCarthy found Cornelius Johnson for 12 yards on third-and-6, and converted again when Denzel Burke lost Ronnie Bell on a go route for a 32-yard completion to the OSU 24. Faced with third-and-20 at the Buckeyes 34, the Wolverines settled for a crossing route to AJ Henning for three yards. That left a 49-yard field goal attempt for kicker Jake Moody, which he nailed. Michigan’s drive was 44 yards on 10 plays.

OSU got the ball at its own 28 and quickly moved past midfield when Egbuka took a short pass for 13 yards and drew a facemask penalty on the Wolverines, moving the ball to the Michigan 40. OSU got into the UM red zone on a pair of short runs by Williams, down to the 15. Michigan was able to hold, forcing a Noah Ruggles 32-yard field goal. The Buckeyes went 58 yards in 10 plays, in another nearly five minute drive.

Michigan deviated from script by passing on its initial drive but opened its next series with a pair of runs, netting five yards.

Second-ranked Ohio State heads into today’s rivalry showdown against Michigan with redemption on its mind.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) were bullied and beaten 42-27 in Ann Arbor a year ago, and were labeled “soft” after the Wolverines ran for nearly 300 yards and scored all six touchdowns on the ground.

The winner of today’s titanic tilt punches a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 3 in Indianapolis, and keeps alive hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will be without the services of running back TreVeyon Henderson, who aggravated a foot injury last week against Maryland. Miyan Williams is expected to return for OSU, while Heisman candidate Blake Corum will try to give it a go after suffering some sort of knee injury in last week’s Michigan (11-0, 8-0) victory over Illinois.