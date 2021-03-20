Local bars fill up during March Madness

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Sports bars began filling up once the NCAA March Madness began, a sight many are taking as a step toward “normal.”

Once the pandemic hit, the sports world was brought to a halt, affecting not only the fans but the businesses that rely on game coverage.

The co-owner of Davis’ Place in Huntington Gifford Perdue says this type of uptick in foot traffic is exactly what his business needed.

This time last year is when it all hit, we get a tournament this year and we really only missed the NCAA tournament. Gifford Perdue, co-owner of Davis’ Place Bar and Grill

Being able to show games like the WVU Mountaineers versus the Morehead Eagles matchup has been a huge help, especially showing off a local favorite.



WVU fans watch the game from local bars. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Many Mountaineer fans say they had high hopes for tonight’s game.

I am with WVU, I hope they win, they’re my people, let’s go Mountaineers! Dean Cornell, WVU fan

Fans who came out to Davis’ Place say, while the social distancing and mask-wearing is not convenient, they were.

Whether they were Eagles or Mountaineer fans, the bar owners were just glad to see business pick up again after the shutdowns last year.

