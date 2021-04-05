Local basketball standout competes for national championship!

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Regardless of who you’re pulling for in tonight’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game, there’s a local basketball standout that is a part of one of the teams!

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department, Zach Loveday, a former Gallia Academy standout, plays for the Baylor Bears!

According to ESPN, Loveday is a Freshman listed at 7’0″ tall and weighing 215 pounds. His hometown is in Gallipolis!

This season, he has averaged about 2 points a game with a rebound to go along with his very efficient 70 percent shooting from the field.

Best of luck tonight Zach!