Local basketball standout competes for national championship!

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Regardless of who you’re pulling for in tonight’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game, there’s a local basketball standout that is a part of one of the teams!
According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department, Zach Loveday, a former Gallia Academy standout, plays for the Baylor Bears!
According to ESPN, Loveday is a Freshman listed at 7’0″ tall and weighing 215 pounds. His hometown is in Gallipolis!
This season, he has averaged about 2 points a game with a rebound to go along with his very efficient 70 percent shooting from the field.
Best of luck tonight Zach!
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.