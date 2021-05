CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The cheerleading squad ‘Famous’ had a huge send off Sunday for their gold team; the only cheer team in the state to get a bid to compete for a world championship in Florida.

This team is made up of girls ages 14 through 18, and they’ve been competing to get a bid to Worlds for over a year.

Here at the 13 Sports Zone, we’re wishing the gold team good luck as they compete at Worlds!

We’ll keep you updated on how this squad does on air and online.