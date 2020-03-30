Local Golfers Thankful Courses Remain Open during COVID-19 Outbreak

LESAGE, WV – (WOWK-TV) – With the weather starting to heat up and sporting venues shut down, area golf courses are gearing up for what could be an unusually busy season. Local players have already started to pack one local country club.

With West Virginia courses allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak, getting a tee-time could get a whole lot tougher.

83-year-old Bob Mauk and his golfing buddies enjoyed the sunshine today, for them, it was just another day on the links.

Mauk says he’s on the course three times a week, and isn’t sure what he would be doing right now if he couldn’t hit the links

“There’s a saying, every day you on the course adds a day to your life and I could say that. I feel like I am in much better shape because I play golf and I stay active so I’m very thankful for that.”

It’s definitely important to stay active and get some fresh air during this time.