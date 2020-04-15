Local High School/College Baseball Umpires Anxious to Return to Baseball Diamond

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Receiving earfuls from coaches and players and hearing boos from the crowd and — are all in a day’s work for umpires —- but that’s not what this story is about.

“A lot of people don’t like us, but when they need us they want us and you know we want to be out there just as bad as the kids and the coaches want to be out there.”

“It is disheartining, but knowing the reason behind it, I fully support it. No reason to rush it, if we don’t have this season, which I hope we do have a shortend season, I’m still holding out hope for that but I don’t want to do anything that puts anybody in harms way.”

In this story — Andy McPhearson and Bob Wifeird have been umpiring games for more than 15 years…And now with fields closed both are focusing on their craft in non-traditioanal ways.

“The best thing we can do is stay in the rule book, which I have probably been in the rule book more sitting on the couch probability more than I ever have been because I have more time to do it, really just watching as many videos as I possibly can.”

“I’ve been watching a lot of last year’s sec championship tournament over again, Vanderbilt wins again by the way. We’ve been watching a lot of old games, some stuff we can watch of oursleves and do personal reviews, just kind of break ourselves down we tend to be our own worst critics so the bottom line is we all want to get better so we can make the game better.”

No games means no compensation, and these umpires are not in it for the money, but they did have plans for the pay they were set to earn.

“If they end up canceling summer ball and everything, it would be very close to almost $9,000 – $10,000.”

“We definitlay lost all of our college season, of course that has been canceled, the majority of the high school season depending on what we are able to get played. Financially speaking its a strong figure potentially depending on how long this were to last if we go into summer and fall the potential there is to be strong 4 figures approaching 5 figures in loss.”

And when baseball finally returns, these umps will be ready as they have been all along. In Charleston, Jake Siegel 13 Sports working for you.