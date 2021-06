CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three years ago, today, Thurman Maynard was diagnosed with ALS.

Maynard traveled to Boston to participate in an experimental treatment called Nurown, and the treatment worked. That full original story is here.

This year, on Lou Gehrig Day, the Kansas City Royals honored Maynard!

He got to meet hall of famer George Brett, and many other inspirational people, fighting the same fight.