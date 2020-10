ONA, WV (WOWK) - Former Cabell Midland football star JJ Roberts can do just about everything on the football field. For the knights, he was a standout Quarterback, and now as a freshman at Wake Forest, he is making an impact as a Defensive Back. The Hurricane resident will now add another impressive award to his already stacked trophy case.

The 2019 West Virginia Gatorade player of the year has now won the Underwood Award.