14-Year-Old Cross Lanes Gymnast Wins Junior All-Around Title

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) — This past weekend, Simone Biles won the Senior Division at the U.S. Classic gymnastics meet in Louisville, Kentucky. The 4x Olympic gold medalist was in good company, as a young lady from Cross Lanes, West Virginia took home the Junior Division All-Around title. 14-year-old Konnor McClain of Revolution Gymnastics had top scores in vault and balance beam, second in uneven bars and third in floor.

WOWK 13 SportsZone spoke with Konnor two weeks ago and asked why beam was her favorite? McClain said she didn’t know, but Coach Susan Brown then piped up and said, “Well… because you’re good at it!”

What’s next for McClain? That is the U.S. Championships in Kansas City, Missouri beginning August 9th, 2019.