2020 NFL Draft: Marshall Cornerback Chris Jackson Drafted by Titans in seventh round

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson was selected 243rd overall by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday. He is the first Marshall player taken by the franchise, even dating back to its days as the Houston Oilers.

Jackson ended his career as one of the most decorated defensive backs in school history. He finished as Marshall’s all-time leader with 45 career pass breakups, ahead of Melvin Cunningham’s 41. Jackson’s 52 passes defended is second only to Cunningham’s 53. As a senior, Jackson was named to Conference USA’s first-team, racking up 25 tackles, with 11 pass breakups and one interception. At season’s end, Marshall’s coaching staff gave him the Tom Stark Award for the Thundering Herd defensive player who gives his all, on and off the field.

The Tallahassee, Florida native earned all-league recognition in each of his four seasons, including an All-Freshman nod in 2016.

This, along with Justin Rohrwasser’s fifth round selection by the New England Patriots gave Marshall multiple draft picks for the seventh time in its history (1939, 1958, 1989, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2020).