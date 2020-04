HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) Marshall Kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected by the New England Patriots with the 159th overall selection in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Rohrwasser becomes the first Kicker to be drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is now in line to start for the Patriots, as New England released veteran Stephen Gostkowski, earlier this offseason.

We’ll have more Rhorwasser’s journey to the NFL tonight at 6 and 11 on the 13 SportsZone.