22nd annual Logan Shrine Club Memorial golf outing to benefit children suffering from diseases

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – If you ever walked into a meeting at the Logan Shrine Club — then you know everything they do starts with an idea and then the club makes it happen. 22 years ago — they decided to help children suffering from diseases and raise money from them by having tons of fun out on the golf course.

This is the clubs longest running fundraiser — and it normally brings in anywhere from $18,000 to $20,000. From that amount $4000 will go directly to support the children Shiners Hospitals in both Lexington and Cincinnati.

There was time where this outing only had 7 teams – now they are at 12 — as nearly 100 golfers came out to show their support for the Logan Shrine Club.

Tournament organizers say this event is all about giving back to kids in need.

“These guys right here, these guys right here on behalf of children right here just like this young lady Sammy that’s what were here for. These guys over here and these ladies over here they support us year in and year out weather its this ATV riding, fishing tournament motor cycle riding what ever we do our community, the Logan community is just fantastic to us and in return that allows us to support the hospitals, Benny Eplin said.

This really had a great turnout as the tournament featured golfers from Charleston, Louisburg, along with several other parts of the state.

