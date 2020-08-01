Athens’ Joe Burrow inks deal with Bengals, parents happy to keep him in Ohio

ATHENS, OH (WOWK) – Joe Burrow is putting pen to paper. The Athens native and No. 1 overall draft pick signed his rookie contract. It’s a four-year deal worth $36 million – with nearly $24 million guaranteed.

Burrow is in line to start for Cincinnati in week one as the Bengals host the Chargers.

The contract now means the Heisman Trophy winner is out of his parents’ basement. He has been living back home in Athens following his time at Louisiana State University.

The LSU national champion tells the media he will live off his endorsements and save his NFL paychecks.

In recent cooking with coaches segment — I spoke with his parents — and the Burrows say it’s a blessing to be able to keep him in the state. Cincinnati is less than three hours away from where Burrow grew up.

