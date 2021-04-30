Basketball tournament shines light on cancer awareness

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A youth basketball tournament in Huntington has returned after being canceled last year due to the pandemic and these young athletes are competing for more than just trophies.

The 7th Annual “Hoopin’ for Cancer” event made a huge comeback this year and once again the kids were playing to raise awareness for cancer research.

As the kids rushed up and down the courts, their minds were set on getting the ball into the net, while their hearts were with those currently fighting the disease.

The annual tournament held each year at the Phil Cline YMCA in Huntington brought in quite the crowd, unlike last year.

It would have been eighth annual, but last year COVID shut it down. James Page, Tournament Director

The parents and their coaches were all glad to see these kids out on the court once again enjoying the sport they love, but the tournament wasn’t just about showing off their skills.

The tournament brought together these young athletes to show them that basketball can be more than just a sport.



Local teams hit the courts at the Phil Cline YMCA Friday evening. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Tournament director James Page says he knew a few people he was close to die from the disease and their goal is to teach these kids the importance of giving back to their community.

We try to teach the kids that there’s more to basketball than playing basketball. James Page, Tournament Director

Carner Road West Virginia player Ilias King says being able to play in this tournament and also help with this fight “means a lot” to him.

The proceeds from today’s event will be split with a portion going to help a young boy fighting cancer and a portion going back into the community.

