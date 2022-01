BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University announced on Monday, January 10, 2022, that no outside spectators will be allowed at winter sporting events.

The announcement is posted on the school website and sent out to the campus community through email. The reason is the rise of COVID-19 cases across the county.

This policy will be continuously reviewed and spectators will be notified of any change.

To watch live streams of sports contests, visit the Bluefield University Athletics on YouTube.