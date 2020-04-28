Brianna McCown preps for life with Herd Softball

ST. ALBANS, WV. – (WOWK) – Brianna McCown’s high school career on the diamond was cut short due to COVID-19, but there’s plenty of softball in her future.

“I have 4 more years make me very excited, but to know that these girls are really good and I’m ok. I have to get a lot better to be dominant in that level, McCown said.”

The All-State pitcher was nothing short of dominant at George Washington, owning a 45 and 17 record and striking out a whopping 834 batters — which caught the eye of Herd Head Coach Megan Smith.

“I love her attitude in the circle, she is also a great teammate, so I think she is going to fit in really well with our team. I think she is going to fit in with our tough mindset and I think she is really going to help step up their games to. We’re really excited that she chose to stay close, great kid, great competitor so were really excited to work with her, Smith said.”

And the relationship is mutual

“I’m very excited, you know I think we will be very good and I think we have a chance of making it to the NCAA tournament.”

So with no games to play, I was the only batter the Marshall commit faced this season — and yes — it did not go well for me

“I never get bored of striking somebody out that just makes my day like that’s what I’m here for and that’s just what I do, I know the defense may get bored behind me sometimes but strikeouts are my thing.”

And the Herd hope McCown can have similar success starting on day one.