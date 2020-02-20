Buzzer beater continues Ashland Tomcats’ undefeated season, shot makes #1 on Sports Center

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A half court, game winning, buzzer beater.

A shot that won the game for the Ashland High Tomcats.

A shot that that sophomore Cole Villers and his team will never forget.

A shot that made #1 on Sports Center’s Top 10 list.

“I kinda paused for a second and so did everyone else because we couldn’t believe it,” says Villers. “Then I started running around and everyone was chasing me.”

Basketball is big in Kentucky, but right now at Ashland Blazer, basketball is even bigger.

“I just wanted to win district this year,” says the Tomcats’ head coach Jason Mays.

A goal that, as this season played out, now seems almost too small.

“Now you still wanna win district, but after having an undefeated season potentially,” says Coach Mays.

The Tomcats are 27-0, undefeated, with just one game left in the regular season.

“I think a lot of teams would’ve mentally broken down at some point and they haven’t,” says Coach Mays about his team.

“Some teams, we walk in the gym and they’re like ‘there’s no way this team is that good,'” says Villers. “Because we have no one who’s super athletic or super tall. We walk in and shock them; and that’s the best part about it.”

‘Shock,’ a good word to describe both this season and the end of last night’s game.

“Those kids, they’re high school kids,” says Coach Mays. “They’re gonna remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Especially after watching the end of the game for a second time, on ESPN.

“I was already unplugged,” says Coach Mays. “Phone on silent, and I was watching film. “It just started blowing up and I had to look because it was nonstop.”

“Christian calls me on Justin’s phone,” says Villers. “He goes ‘Bro you’re #1 on Sports Center!’ and it was kinda surreal to me because I always dreamed about that happening, but never expected it to, and then there it was.”

The Ashland Tomcats are still looking to win district; but now, added to that goal, is finishing with an undefeated season, and winning not just a district title, but the regional title as well.