Cabell County athletic directors share how they’re adapting in the midst of the pandemic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, a Cabell Midland High School football player tested positive for COVID-19.

Huntington High played the Knights last week, so both athletic programs had to jump into action right away.

“You know, everything we’re doing is for the safety of everybody and to try to not be a spreading ground for the virus,” said Chris Parsons, athletic director for Cabell Midland.

“We sat down and watched film,” said Bruce Senior, athletic director for Huntington High. “With a coach and someone from the board of education. We sat down and saw who came into contact with him…”

Both programs completed contact tracing, and anyone who came into contact with the COVID-positive player is now in quarantine.

But this is just one obstacle that athletic directors, coaches, and players are dealing with.

“We had 12 events scheduled for this week, and nine of them changed,” said Parsons.

Planned competitions are now a thing of the past in the Mountain State.

“This last Saturday we thought we were one color,” said Senior. “Then we find out at 5 o’clock that’s not the color we are…”

West Virginia’s new color-coded map is forcing athletic directors to schedule, and re-schedule, games… daily.

So how are they doing it?

“I’m contacting schools at different colors trying to schedule those games… ‘if we’re this color, will you play us?’ ‘if we’re that color…’ ‘if you’re orange, will you play us?’ that type of thing,” said Senior. “We’re making hypothetical schedules.”

“Look at your schedules a week ahead of time,” said Parsons. “Look at the counties… and look at the ones that might have a possibility of going orange. [Counties] that you’re not gonna be able to play and start getting another plan in place, so when Saturday rolls around and the map comes out, you have a back up plan.”

Hypothetical schedules and back up plans.

Both ADs say it’s just ‘what we have to do.’