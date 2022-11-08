ONA, WV (WOWK) – Olivia Charles is one of the best soccer players at Cabell Midland High School.

Over the past four years, she’s scored 133 goals, averaging 2.2 per game, and has 66 assists.

But it’s what she’s doing on the football field, that’s getting her national recognition.

Cabell Midland senior Olivia Charles has been kicking for the football team for the past four years.

“We just started kicking field goals for fun because of my background in soccer,” she said.

Charles kicked for junior varsity during her freshman year, just for fun.

Then, when she was a sophomore…

“Coach came to me personally and said ‘we don’t have a kicker’. So I just did it,” said Charles.

Now, she just wrapped up her last regular season, and she sits at the top of the national rankings for all-time female scorers in high school football.

Charles now has 189 points for the Knights, which broke the record of 177 points, previously set by a California female kicker in 2020.

“Especially being from this area, Ona, West Virginia,” she said. “A little West Virginia school. I don’t think anyone thought a national record would come from that. But my goal is… it doesn’t matter where you come from, or who you are… a girl can break a national football record.”

Charles says she wouldn’t be able to do it without the teammates she has around her.

“The team has really stepped up because I don’t think anyone knew what to think at first,” said Charles. “Because they’ve never been in that situation. But they’ve really stepped up, and from then until now the relationship between us has grown and gotten 10 times better. It’s a really special bond now.”

“We just expect her to do what everyone else does,” said Cabell Midland head football coach Luke Salmons. “She works out with the team, lifts weights… does what everyone else does.”

And more.

Charles is also a star soccer player, has over a 4.0 GPA, and is the class president.

“She has a lot on her plate,” said Salmons. “So to be able to do all that is really neat, and we’re really proud of her. She’s great, and she’s successful in anything she does.”

“I just hope that people look at that, and think they can do it too,” said Charles. “And the sky is the limit for all the girls out there and all the people out there.”