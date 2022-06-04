CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Irish were down to their final out in the top of the seventh, stringing three-consecutive two-out base hits to take the 6-5 win over Wahama.

Charleston Catholic wins their third state title in program history. At 18-19, starting pitcher Gannon Morris didn’t think his team would be playing in Appalachian Power Park this season.

“Honestly first week of the season we got beat by 20 in two games… and to fight all the way back and make it here it’s just surreal,” Morris said. “I’d be lying if I said I thought we’d make it to the state championship. I even told my guys that… the attitude all week was ‘we had no reason to be here.’ We had no reason to be here. But we just grinded.”

The Irish win their first state title since 2017.