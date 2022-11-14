CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The home of the Charleston Dirty Birds is getting a new name.

In a release on Monday, the team announced that Appalachian Power Park will be renamed “GoMart Ballpark.”

The release says that GoMart Inc. and the Dirty Birds agreed to a 10-year-deal, and the name change will go into effect for the 2023 season.

“GoMart has stepped up to the plate big-time,” said Dirty Birds owner Andy Shea. “It is great to have an iconic West Virginia brand attached to our home ballpark.”

The stadium has held the name “Appalachian Power Park” since 2005.