Community starts GoFundMe page following Capital Boys Basketball Team Robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In less than 24 hours, community members have raised over $2,000 to help out the Capital High School Boy’s Basketball team after uniforms and gear were stolen from their coach’s car Saturday morning.

Coach Matt Greene was heading out the door to leave for the MSAC Tournament and to his surprise, finding the Cougar’s equipment stolen from his car.

The missing items included the team’s shooting shirts, five basketballs, five pairs of shoes, the tripod they use to record games, four away uniforms, team socks, and much more, equalling to an estimated value of two grand.

Coach Greene and his wife Krista filed a police report and said there was no sign of a break-in on their car. The car was locked but they believe the thief got in through the trunk.

One team supporter wants to help, so she created a GoFundMe page and is amazed by the support from the community.

Brandy Spaulding said, “I am so grateful and proud to know people that will pull together and help when it’s most needed. The kids from Capital are special and deserve the best we can give. When something bad happens we pull together and help each other. We’re a family.”

Even with items stolen, the cougars ended up defeating Huntington by one point on Saturday. Capital will host Cabell Midland on Tuesday night as Capital rounds out its season at home.

Today, Coach Greene bought several pairs a brand new basketball shows for his teammates. We’ll hear from the coach and the players tomorrow on how the team is moving forward Monday night.