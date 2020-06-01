‘Cooking with Coaches’ – Episode #4 with Midland Football’s Luke Salmons

MILTON, WV. – (WOWK) – Episode number 4 of Cooking with Coaches brings me into the kitchen of Cabell Midland football coach Luke Salmons. The Knights were 13-1 last year and finished as state runner-ups, Coach and I made homemade pizza and reflected on the Knights magical season from a year ago.

“Coach this smells amazing, it looks even better, there is a lot of pizza on here definitely going to need an entire family to help me finish all of this because I am not going to do this, guys you going to help me out with this? yea, you sure? yea

“Alright coach so we’re here it looks amazing, before we dig in, take me through this past season, didn’t end the way you wanted to, what was your biggest take away when you look at the entire team?”

“Just to go all the way, we fell short but just to see how resilient the kids were, you know we had so many kids get hurt, so many things to overcome, so many kids stepped up so i think we didn’t flinch, it just tells you that they believe in the program, they believe in each other and they want to win, and the will to win is irreplaceable.”

And now you look at the new season, the rematch set, you have a chance for some redemtion holloween night, how much has that been on your mind?

“Not a whole lot since all of this has been going on, we try to focus on each game, I mean tough teams every week, it’s neat to play them but at the same time we know how good they are and I think its good for the community, I think its good for football in general in the area, I think its good someone is willing to play, I don’t think its more of a redemption thing, everyone we play is tough, everybody that we play can beat us so we just look at each week as a huge challenge.”

