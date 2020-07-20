‘Cooking with Coaches’ – Episode #6 – The Kempers

PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) – Episode #6 of ‘Cooking with Coaches’ brings us inside the kitchen of Tony Kemper and his family as we fired up the grill to make grilled salmon and chicken wings.

A 13-17 record, probably not a record you are necessarily not proud of, but how do you hope to build upon that this season?



“There’s a lot of things we need to keep getting better as a program and I think we are. I thought it probably would be incremental steps. When you look at the year, we did put ourselves towards the end of it, there were some ups and downs, but I think the way we played in the back half of conference play was pretty good and there are some things there to hang our hat on.”

What’s the message to your team now in this virus phase?

“The biggest message is that it’s going to be different and we need to be a team that is versatile enough to handle whatever we have to go through to play, and play well.”

