COVID-19 Unable to Keep 7th annual FCA Kanawha Valley Golf scramble from taking place

RAVENSWOOD, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – We have all been craving to watch some live local sports for quite some time – today we finally had some! The 7th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes golf scramble seeing nearly 50 golfers tee off at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood, and lots of familiar faces at this tournament.

The scramble is hopeful to raise anywhere from $7000-9000 dollars — with all the money going directly to support ministries in the Kanawha Valley and surrounding counties.

It was a great day to be out on the course, as there was a real possibility of having this tournament canceled due to COVID-19 — but a date change allowed play to happen.

This tournament is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year — and some area coaches know first hand how being involved with FCA can enhance both their own and their player’s lives.