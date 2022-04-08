CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Dirty Birds’ digital mascot now has a name.

More than 2,000 fans voted in an online poll to name the animated coal mining canary, and the winning name is – Dusty!

The organization says fans submitted suggestions and the top five names were chosen to be put in the poll. Those suggestions included Dusty, Charlie, Coalby, Flip and Diggy. The contest began April 1 and ran for one week.

“We put it to a vote of our fans and Dusty is the new name of our digital mascot” said Dirty Birds President, Chuck Domino. “By choosing Dusty I feel as though our fans truly understand what this character represents.”

The Dirty Birds say throughout the contest, the name “Dusty” remained consistently in the lead.

“We wanted a name that really embodies who the Dirty Bird is and that would really resonate with our young fans. We have such creative fans and we felt this was the perfect job for them” said Dirty Birds Director of Marketing and Entertainment, Lindsey Webb. “I think it’s safe to say, they did not let us down. Dusty the Dirty Bird, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The team’s opening day for the 2022 season is set for 6:35 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Appalachian Power Park when the team faces off against the Staten Island FerryHawks, the organization says. Individual and season tickets as well as mini plans are on sale now. For more information on the games, visit the team’s website.