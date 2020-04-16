Donavin “Lawnboy” Davis completes dream of running small business by mowing lawns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston football standout Donavin Davis is finding ways to stay sharp on the gridiron at home, but he’s making the most of this new quarantine life.

Davis’ quarantine days start in here, staying in football shape, then he moves outside to run his small business. Don’s Lawn Care was a dream of his but, “I didn’t get to execute it because of class and workouts and stuff like that and football,” Davis said.

With not a whole lot to do these days, Davis turned dream into reality.

The perfect time to do it because I have so much time on my hands instead of just sitting inside and playing video games and just chilling I want to go out and do something,” Davis said.

The South Charleston football standout sets his own schedule, and his work is now paying dividends.

“Last year I had 2 yards and I wasn’t doing too much, but this year I have 14 yards keeping up daily, cutting 3 or 4 yards a day,” Davis said.

With his trimmer, mower, and blower in hand, the soon-to-be senior is getting stronger this upcoming season but is also trying to achieve other goals.

“I wanted to do something to help my community and something that also put money in my pocket for college,” Davis said.

Davis says with each yard he cuts his college fund grows.

