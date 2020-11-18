Elle Godby Signs NLI with West Liberty to join Acrobatics & Tumbling team

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – Our National Letter of Intent season continues tonight as Scott High School’s Elle Godby will join West Liberty’s Acrobatic and Tumbling team.

Since middle school, Godby has trained at revolution gymnastics in Cross Lanes and and credits the gym’s owner Susan Brown for giving her a new passion for the sport.

The Scott High School product visited several schools, but when she visited west liberty’s campus she instantly fell in love. Plus WLU is less than four hours away from her hometown of Chapmanville.

Godby says she is grateful to be able to compete at the collegiate level and has a powerful message to all those who hope to one day get there.

“I would just say don’t ever give up because I went through a spell where I didn’t know if I wanted to continue gymnastics and I really stepped back and looked at all my options and that’s when me and Susan found out about Acrobatics and Tumbling and that really changed the game for me. I really felt like that is where I should be,” Godby said.”

