Fans in the stands for Marshall season opener

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s game day for the Thundering Herd!

“We’re die hard fans,” said Amanda Arbaugh, a fan. “We’re here every game, we don’t miss one. So of course we’d be here today.”

Marshall University played its season opener against Eastern Kentucky University.

And while things looked somewhat familiar on the field- the stands and concessions looked different.

“For a long time i didn’t think it was gonna happen,” said Arbaugh. “I was getting nervous. But I was hoping and praying it would happen and here we are!”

COVID-19 has created a lot of uncertainty this football season – some teams starting late, some are re-scheduling games, and some are sitting on the sidelines.

But with Cabell County still ‘yellow’ on the color coded re-opening map, the game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium went on as planned… with fans!

“I think it just gives the community something to look forward to,” said Tyler Adkins, a student at Marshall. “Especially in uncertain times like this. Something to take your mind off things- like football.”

Football.

Something these fans have waited months to see.

And hopefully this is what every Saturday in the fall will look like.

“I mean everything is so up in the air right now,” said Samantha Loose, an employee for Marshall. “No one knows what is gonna come tomorrow with this COVID stuff. So I mean… I’m just glad I’m here today.”

“You know I’m ready to have a normal year,” said Adkins. “And hopefully stay on campus the whole time. This was a good start.”