HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Our 13 Sportszone Game of the Week continues to get bigger and bigger.

A battle of the unbeatens highlight this Friday’s slate of games. Hurricane travels to Spring Valley to face the Timberwolves.

Spring Valley is coming off their open week. The Timberwolves beat rival Huntington off a last-minute touchdown pass by quarterback Dalton Fouch. They defeated Portsmouth 42-31 the following week.

“Our first game was Huntington and they’re a very good team,” Fouch said. “I feel like they’re a big preparation for this game right here. A lot of preparation for Hurricane, they’re a very good football team. The week was a very big help.”

Head Coach Brad Dingess is used to preparing his team for big-time matchups. His message for his team this week is to play hard and keep a level head.

“We’ve played well enough to win two ball games,” Dingess said. “Put yourself in a good spot to make a good run and at making the playoffs, that’s what we’re excited about. You just take it one game at a time and we’ve got a big opponent this week and coming off a bye week, we really concentrated on us, trying to get as good as we can.”

Hurricane has dominated opponents and no one has come close in games. The Redskins have scored 48 points in all three of their wins and have allowed just seven points in their last two games.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence right now,” senior Lucas Rippetoe said. “We’re going to go in this game Friday with a lot of confidence and hopefully we can get this win. The locker room vibe is good, on field we’re good. We’re just all happy to be here.”

Head Coach Donnie Mays has helped turn this team into a consistent winner. He’s happy with the work his squad has put into this season, but this is their biggest test yet.

“With what they do schematically they’re one of the best, one of the best coached teams in our conference so I expect them to be ready,” Mays said. “I think last week, everyone wanted to say you had to make a statement but this week you kind of figure out who you are real quick. It gives us an avenue to gauge where we are and who we are.”

Kickoff Friday is at 7:30 p.m. Tune into 13 News at 11 for all of your highlights!