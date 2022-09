PITTSBURGH, PA (WOWK) – We had a special edition of Friday Night SportsZone this week, with Cassidy Wood and Zach Gilleland coming to us live from the Katie H in Pittsburgh following the Backyard Brawl and Pittsburgh Pirates Games!

Our Game of the Week this week was between the Wayne High School Pioneers and Scott High School Skyhawks. The game was Wayne’s home opener in the school’s 100th season of football!

Scott came away with the win with a final score of Skyhawks, 41 – Pioneers, 6.