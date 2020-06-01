GW’s Kalissa Lacy continues to receive college basketball offers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK) – On Tuesday we showed you how George Washington Girls basketball standout Kalissa Lacy is getting even better as she enters her senior season. It’s now Sunday night — and the West Virginia girls Player of the Year ends her week with a pair of big-time college offers.

Lacy’s secret to success is simple — no rest — and that has caught the eye of Coastal Carolina — a Division I program from the Sun Belt and Queens University of Charlotte – a Division I program in the south Atlantic conference.

As she preps for next season — Lacy spends her days in Hurricane with local hoops trainer Elias Beacom, Beacom gave her very high praise this week — saying she is one of the best shooters in the country.

Colleges don’t just want her because of her play on the court — rather because she’s well-rounded and quite proud of it.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories