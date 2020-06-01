GW’s Kalissa Lacy continues to receive college basketball offers

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK) – On Tuesday we showed you how George Washington Girls basketball standout Kalissa Lacy is getting even better as she enters her senior season. It’s now Sunday night — and the West Virginia girls Player of the Year ends her week with a pair of big-time college offers.

Lacy’s secret to success is simple — no rest — and that has caught the eye of Coastal Carolina — a Division I program from the Sun Belt and Queens University of Charlotte – a Division I program in the south Atlantic conference.

As she preps for next season — Lacy spends her days in Hurricane with local hoops trainer Elias Beacom, Beacom gave her very high praise this week — saying she is one of the best shooters in the country.

Colleges don’t just want her because of her play on the court — rather because she’s well-rounded and quite proud of it.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.