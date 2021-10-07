All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Herbert Hoover celebrates state golf championship in grand fashion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – When you win a state championship, you celebrate like a champion. Fire trucks and police cars escorted the Herbert Hoover golf team Thursday, celebrating the program’s first state championship in the sport.

“This community rallies behind every sport here at the school,” Head Coach Eddie Gray said. “That’s the thing about community, we’re all one. They support everyone.”

Hoover won the Class AA team championship, defeating Winfield by nine strokes. Bryson Beaver took home the AA individual title, winning by four strokes.

Beaver said the moment is starting to hit him.

“It didn’t really hit me until last night but now it feels real,” Beaver said.

