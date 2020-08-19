Huntington football ready to rebound entering 2020

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After failing to meet expectations last season, the Huntington Highlanders are looking to bounce back. The green and gold are officially starting to gear up for their September 4th home opener when they welcome Hurricane.

The Highlanders will be very young this season, the roster has just 10 seniors, and huge freshman class as 35 first-year players will all compete for playing time.

Huntington and Capital High School are in a two-way tie for fifth place in the preseason MSAC poll.

On offense, they are committed to the run, but they plan to sling it around the field more this year compared to years in the past.

Head Coach Billy Seals and his team know the challenges that come with all the youth, but they don’t believe its necessarily a disadvantage.

“I think we return five starters on both sides of the ball so you know a lot of holes you got to fill but our guys have worked really hard and are appreciative of the opportunity to get to play.”

“Everybody is coming out determined, we’re all excited for this season and everybody is going hard and were all pushing each other so that’s probably the biggest strength that we have this year. The focal point with coach seals right now is were out here you know take advantage of every moment that we have right now.”

“I feel like we are not going to have issues of people giving up or being down on themselves, we’re going to play from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.”

Our high school football previews continue tomorrow as we check in with the South Charleston Black Eagles and head coach Donnie Mays.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories