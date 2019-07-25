Hurricane and Man to Play in West Virginia Little League Final

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) — Hurricane defeated Jefferson 9-0 Wednesday night at Little Creek Park and will move on to face Man in the final on Thursday, July 25th, 2019.

If Man wins Thursday, they advance to the Southeast Regional in Warner Robbins, Georgia. A decisive game will be played on Friday, July 26th, 2019, if Hurricane wins Thursday’s match-up.

The Southeast Regional runs from Friday, August 2nd through Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. The winner advances to the Little League World Series that runs from Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 25, 2019, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

