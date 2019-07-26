Hurricane Little League Defeats Man 7-6, Forces a Friday Rematch

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Hurricane rallied from a 6 to 1 deficit to defeat Man 7 to 6 and force a Friday rematch between the two teams. Winner takes all in the game at 3 PM on Friday, July 26th, 2019, with the winner heading to the Southeast Little League regional in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

The Southeast Regional runs from Friday, August 2nd through Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. The winner advances to the Little League World Series that runs from Thursday, August 15th through Sunday, August 25, 2019, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.