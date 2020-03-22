Hurricane Softball Seniors Practice at Home with Fields Closed

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – With COVID-19 here in the Mountain State, coaches can’t be around their teams, and teams can not practice at all. So how can players still stay sharp during this uncertain time? Even with the virus spreading quickly,it’s not stopping Hurricane softball senior standouts Harlie Vannatter and Lindsey Phares.

No field? No problem. Both players were out having a catch and hitting off a tee this afternoon in Phares’ backyard.

Both are three-time state champions, and both will play at Division I programs next year. Vannatter will pitch next season at Bowling Green, Farris is a Second Baseman and will be heading to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Hurricane Softball was supposed to open its season yesterday, but spring sports have been put on hold. The WVSSAC will re-evaluate the situation on April 10th.

Vannatter and Phares are in jeopardy of having their entire senior campaigns cut short due to Coronavirus concerns.

The pair of senior softball sensations have no plans to stop their daily practice routines. If the season does resume, the Redskins will be eyeing their sixth consecutive state title.