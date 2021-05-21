Hurricane student shoots for World Archery Championship

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The pandemic caused many athletes to miss in-person practices, and some lost chances at competing for championships. However, that didn’t slow down 10-year-old Lenon Hodge of Hurricane, West Virginia.

The 5th grader is quite the sharpshooter and he’s only been involved with his school’s archery team for a little more than two years.

Hodge recently found out he qualified for the 2021 National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) World Archery Championship after finishing in the top 100 in the national tournament.

Check out this web exclusive with one 10-year-old whose amazing skills have earned him a spot in a WORLD championship!

I wasn’t expecting that I was going to get this far because we didn’t have as much practice this year. Lenon Hodge, Hurricane Town Elementary student

Hodge and his teammates qualified for nationals last year, which the pandemic wiped out. Even with the 2020 season coming to a quick end, he still pushed through by fitting in practices when he could and facing the challenges head-on.



Hodge shoots arrows into a practice target in the school’s gymnasium. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This past year has been tough on many students, but Lenon says his faith is what got him through it. He says “God just always has a plan.”

Hodge’s PE teacher and archery coach Justin Brooks says he’s seen how much he’s improved since he first put his hands on a bow.

He does well, he’s going to do well in whatever he wants to do, he’s that type of kid. When he puts his mind to it… there’s not anything that’s going to stop him. Justin Brooks, Hurricane Town Elementary archery coach

Hodge will travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the world championship on June 10th through the 12th. He’s expected to be joined by his coach.

His school and his community are also wishing him the best of luck!

