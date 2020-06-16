Ironton Football resumes practice without a ball

IRONTON, OH (WOWK-TV) — It’s hard to practice football when there is no football to practice with — the challenge for all area high school football teams due to COVID-19. But the Ironton Fighting Tigers are in phase one of returning — so practice today was all about conditioning and endurance training.
The off-season already looks a whole lot different for the Fighting Tigers
Ironton following all the social distancing guidelines — the team broken up into nine different groups with no more than 10 players per group. All players were 6-feet apart and went through practice without a football in hand.
While the team wasn’t able to all be together and run full plays — head coach Trevon Pendleton says its great to be out on the field — but there is still a long way to go.
The Fighting Tigers will transition into phase two of their opening up process next week — and plan to finally have a football in their hands at practice at that time.
