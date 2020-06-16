Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. DeWine to hold 2 p.m. briefing

Ironton Football resumes practice without a ball

IRONTON, OH (WOWK-TV) It’s hard to practice football when there is no football to practice with the challenge for all area high school football teams due to COVID-19. But the Ironton Fighting Tigers are in phase one of returning so practice today was all about conditioning and endurance training.

The off-season already looks a whole lot different for the Fighting Tigers

Ironton following all the social distancing guidelines the team broken up into nine different groups with no more than 10 players per group. All players were 6-feet apart and went through practice without a football in hand.

While the team wasn’t able to all be together and run full plays head coach Trevon Pendleton says its great to be out on the field but there is still a long way to go.

The Fighting Tigers will transition into phase two of their opening up process next week and plan to finally have a football in their hands at practice at that time.

