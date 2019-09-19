Jevon Carter, Mom Cynthia Start Fundraiser to Benefit Alex Miller’s Family: “We’re just doing what Mountaineers do”

PHEONIX (WOWK) — Tributes for Alex Miller, the Roane County High School Football player who passed away last Friday, have stretched far and wide and have now made their way to the NBA.

Former WVU basketball player and current Phoenix Suns point guard Jevon Carter and his mom Cynthia Johnson are offering support to Alex’s family, by raffling items autographed by the former Mountaineer.

Cynthia confirmed to WOWK 13 Sports today, that for every $1 donated on Cash App, $NextLevel3CEO, or Paypal, your name will be entered to win autographed items or a pair of And One basketball shoes, with proceeds going to the Miller family.

“Next Level 3 Organization was established to support charities and devastating situations that touch our hearts just like this one,” said Johnson. “I raised my son to understand that it doesn’t ever matter how much you make if you don’t make a difference! West Virginia will forever be a part of us and we’re just doing what Mountaineers do! “

Winners of the items will be selected on Sunday, September 22, at 5 p.m.

The website sells T-shirts to raise money on a consistent basis and is backed by faith.

“The 3 is for the Trinity!” says Johnson.

Jevon played at West Virginia from 2014 to 2018, before being drafted No. 32 overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.