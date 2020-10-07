JJ Roberts makes an impact in Wake Forest win over Campbell University

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s always fun to track where some of our local talents get to play at the next level. The 2019 Gatorade West Virginia High School player of the year is now in his freshman season for wake forest, and if you missed it over the weekend Roberts made an impact in the Deamon Deacons win over Campbell.

Roberts made his first career college football tackle and forced a fumble in the process.

Roberts drilled Campbell’s DeAnte Jackson who was coming around the corner. The hit came late in the game with wake forest well ahead.

The Deacon Daemons went on to crush the Camels 66-14. Really cool to see JJ make that stop there. Wake Forest is off this weekend, we’ll see Roberts and the rest of Deamon Deacons next on October 17th as they host Virginia.

