Little by little youth basketball leagues make a comeback

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – If you’re a parent, you may be wondering if your son or daughter can still sign up for a summer sports program. Some leagues are continuing in the wake of the pandemic by following local health department reccomendations.
The McGraw Youth basketball league in Portsmouth, Ohio was one of the first in the tri-state to open sign-ups for the 31st annual Summer season. The league director, Kurt McGraw says that he wasn’t sure if it would have been possible at first.
There’s a lot of unanswered questions and going into the summer, it’s hard to just throw this together at the last minute.Kurt McGraw
McGraw decided he would go ahead and allow the league to continue while taking into consideration the kids’ safety. The number of participants allowed in the league will be limited to prevent large gatherings along with strict social distancing guidelines for families attending the games.
McGraw also says that he’s been with the league from the very beginning, and keeping the tradition alive means a lot to the community.
It’s just been kind of something that’s been kind of a staple here in our community as far as basketball goes.Kurt McGraw
To find out more information on the league and how to sign-up, click here.
